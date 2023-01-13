Otis Wallace had a job to do.
As a 14-year-old boy he had to take lunch to his aunt who was working at a Florida City packing house. He rode his bicycle to the house and carried out his assignment. Because it was a hot day, he was thirsty and wanted a cold drink. So, Wallace went to a water fountain and got a drink.
Wallace soon noticed some very disapproving looks from people working in the plant. He had taken his drink from a water fountain restricted to whites. There was a spigot off to the side for blacks, and he was told that was where he should drink from.
“Nothing happened to me, but my aunt was told that I should never be allowed to drink from a white drinking fountain,” he said. “My aunt was threatened with her job.”
“When I was a boy there were water fountains for whites and spigots for blacks. There were separate bathrooms for blacks and whites. There were separate areas in restaurants for whites and blacks,” said Wallace. “All over the nation, services were segregated.”
Working conditions were tougher for black people. “When I was working for Florida Rule Legal Services as an investor and attending University of Miami Law School at night, farm workers, mostly blacks and Hispanics, were paid less for their containers in South Dade than the rest of the state. We sued for equal pay for South Dade workers and won. Then the farmers increased the size of the containers. We sued again and worked out a better arrangement. There were many situations like that, and we fought it.”
Wallace became a strong advocate for justice while a high school student. Schools were becoming integrated, and he was sent to South Dade High School. There he was expected to be a “Rebel” and identify with the Old South definition of a “Confederate Rebel.”
Now, South Dade’s mascot is the Buccaneers.
“I led the student organization at South Dade that dealt with the problems of integration at South Dade and the disparity. Eventually I went to Mays High School which was the black high school for the area,” he said.
Wallace wanted to go to college, but he was blackballed from the colleges he applied to for being a troublemaker. High school administrators indicated to college admissions officials that he had challenged the authorities as a student.
Wallace said the Miami Herald wrote an article on the situation Wallace was facing in his quest to go to college.
“Then I was put in contact with Michigan State University, and they gave me a scholarship. The previous schools then offered me scholarships as well.
Wallace earned his undergraduate degree from Michigan State and returned to the area and earned a law degree from the University of Miami.
While in law school he won a seat on the Florida City Commission in 1976.
“I want to do something about the racial injustices that were taking place. I was the first black on the Florida City Commission. I became mayor in 1984 and by that time they were addressing the problems of racial discrimination.
Many things have changed since then.”
To Wallace and many people in the community, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a man who worked tirelessly to correct many years of racial injustice. He used non-violence to get positive results.
“There were many blacks and whites who worked together to end segregation,” he said. “Dr. King led the effort to end segregation and bring people together.”
Wallace is not bitter about the past. “My experiences ended on a positive note. I have led a part of a King’s dream that a black boy could grow up in a mixed community and become a mayor. My story is not bitter. I am blessed I came through it and achieved success. My story is what can happen in America.”
Vice Mayor Walter Thompson believes it is important to remember the legacy of King.
“He gave his life for equality. He was not fighting for himself, he was standing up for equality. He showed that violence was not a solution to disagreements among people. He didn’t want an America where people were rioting and being violent. King did a lot to serve the country,” said Thompson.
King’s “I Have a Dream” speech is one of the most famous speeches in U.S. history. He delivered it during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on August 28, 1963. He called for civil and economic rights and an end to racism in the U.S. It was given to over 250,000 supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
King spent some time in Florida. He stayed in St. Augustine in 1964 and held strategy meetings with local civil rights leaders. He spoke at churches there. King had considered using St. Augustine as a base for his efforts for civil rights. King said that St. Augustine was a place that could determine the future of race relations for Florida in the 1960s.
The national media covered some of the violent attacks on non-violent civil rights activists in St. Augustine. While visiting St. Augustine in May of 1964, a cottage where King was staying was attacked with gunfire but he was not harmed.
