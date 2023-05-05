If you have driven through the northeast section of Florida City recently you have seen extensive road construction work.
Florida City is in the middle of a very large road and infrastructure project in the northeast section of the City. The construction is part of an $8.5 million project funded by the CRA.
“We are installing new streets with concrete curbs and gutters and we are laying new sidewalks in areas that did not have sidewalks before. And we are repairing existing sidewalks,” said Jon Ward, executive director of the CRA.
This means that streets will have better drainage following heavy rain and all potholes will be repaired. Streets will be torn up and some areas may be harder to travel through. The project will take about two years to complete, with work mostly completed by Spring 2025. The project is now in its first phase.
Currently, work is being done on Sixth Avenue and it is about two thirds complete with an estimated June completion. Then the project will move on to Fourth Avenue.
Florida City is also preparing to rebuild Palm Drive from 172 Street moving eastward to the Homestead City limit, around 13th Avenue. The City is using an $16.8 million state mitigation grant for this project.
It will involve putting a canal into a culvert and adding lanes to Palm Drive. There will be extensive landscaping including the placing of 80 hardwood shade trees in the median on Palm Drive.
The City has begun engineering work and construction may begin in the fall of 2024, according to Ward.
Work on the first phase of the Palm Drive project, which also included adding lanes and placing a canal in a culvert at a cost of $8.4 million, has been completed.
A major proposed commercial and residential development at Krome Avenue and Palm Drive also known as the Strano property is slowly moving forward. The large buildings that housed a fruit packing operation for many years were not demolished, they were disassembled and sent to a location in the western United States.
A developer wants to create a large mixed-use project that will include restaurants and stores on the north side and some residential units on the south side. The land has been acquired by a developer and now the project is in the design phase, according to Ward.
The Alphaville project, also referred to as Florida City Place is in the preliminary engineering phase. Development work is taking place on about five acres of land. This will be an affordable housing project. The goal is to create a pleasant residential community for working families.
Work is also taking place on smaller multifamily construction projects throughout the City.
Another large development is a former camp area on five or six acres on Davis Parkway. City leaders hope to create a transit-oriented development there.
The City is also continuing work on waste water and sewer projects and improvements to curbs and gutters.
The City is in the process of rebuilding Washington Park, a small one square block children’s park located at Fifth Avenue and 12th Street. Design has been completed and the City administration held a pre-bid meeting with potential contractors on April 26th.
There will be new playground equipment, landscaping and sidewalks, according to Ward.
Bids for the construction will be open in mid-June. It will be about a $900,000 project.
