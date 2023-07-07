Florida City residents will soon have a new Chick-fil-A restaurant. It will be located on the U.S. 1 block, south of Palm Drive.
The restaurant owners have purchased two properties and will build a new structure for the restaurant.
Two buildings that have fallen into disrepair will be demolished. One used to house a mattress business and the other is a former Chinese restaurant.
Mayor Otis Wallace is pleased to welcome a new Chick-fil-A. “We are getting rid of two buildings that are eyesores. The new restaurant will create jobs and reinvigorate U.S. 1 south. This will be good for Florida City,” he said.
Chick-fil-A has earned a reputation for high quality chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. Chick-fil-A’s founder, the late Samuel Truett Cathy (1921-2014) began working on the chicken sandwich in the early 1960s. After trying many recipes, Cathy created his signature product, a chicken sandwich with two pickles on a toasted bun in 1964. Customers complimented this sandwich and told him not to change the recipe. That recipe remains a closely guarded secret. The company’s headquarters, also known as the Support Center, is in the Atlanta area.
Chick-fil-A is very popular and many of its restaurants have loyal customers. The company reports that it has “the highest same-store sales and is the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chain in the U.S. based on annual system-wide sales,” Chick-fil-A website.
Also, Chick-fil-A is known for being closed on Sundays. Cathy made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. He had worked in restaurants that were open 24 hours a day, seven days a week but Truett believed that he and his employees should have one day a week to rest and worship if they chose to. The company remains committed to this, according to the Chick-fil-A website.
Also in Florida City, construction is about to begin on 42 townhomes in a development located across from the Capri restaurant on Krome Avenue. Century Homes is the developer. “This will provide more homes for residents, and it will be located near mass transit. This will be a good development for Florida City,” said Wallace. “This will provide affordable townhomes for residents.”
Efforts are continuing to build Florida City Place. The developer Alphaville is working on purchasing more land in addition to the 34 parcels the City assembled so a large mixed use development can proceed. The additional land purchases will make it possible to build even more homes. The project will include a variety of business and office uses and a large housing development in a area that needs more residential units. City leaders worked for years to assemble various parcels of land so that a large development could be built, according to CRA executive director Jon Ward.
