On May 25, Florida City held its regular commission meeting.
At the meeting, City Attorney Regine Monestime stated that while all legal affairs for Florida City remain in good order, they are looking to finalize settlement negotiations with the RV Park, and would provide updates to the commission once available.
Commissioner James Gold asked about the reopening of city rental facilities, to which Mayor Otis Wallace explained that many facilities are reopening for rental/gatherings starting on June 1, but one of the factors that will apply is individuals will have to adhere to all implemented CDC rules.
A motion was then made by Commissioner Eugene Berry for all city rental facilities to be reopened starting on June 1, with the CDC guidelines to be followed; it was seconded by Commissioner Gold, and as all commissioners voted in favor, the motion was carried.
Commissioner Berry noted a previous meeting where there was discussion about a City Manager form of Government for Florida City.
City Attorney Monestine discussed how this transition can occur between either a Mayor form of government to a City Manager form of government, and further said due to the Florida City charter stating there is currently a strong mayor form of government, any changes to the charter requires a ballot question which must go before an electorate.
Additionally, as Florida City has an upcoming election coming in January 2022, City Attorney Monestime said that if the commission desires a change, this ballot can be brought forth to Florida City citizens to vote and determine whether they would like a City Manager form of government instead.
And because the city’s charter requires the commission to appoint a Charter Review Committee, each commissioner would then have to appoint a community member to sit on the Charter Review Board to discuss this, or any other issue the commissioners may deem necessary to go on that ballot.
Lastly, as one or two public meetings would occur, any recommendations made would be brought thereafter to the commission, who would ultimately then vote on the change, in the form of a ballot question; the ballot question will then go on to the Elections Department of Miami-Dade County, as Miami-Dade County runs all Florida City elections.
The commissioners were then informed they would have until, no later than November 2021, to give the City Clerk the ballot question/s in order for the elections department to have enough time to print the ballots out.
It was also recommended that this
complete process begin as soon as possible, to ensure there will be enough time for the Charter Review Committee to meet and/or have have any other meetings where a vote can be made by the city commissioners; once approved, the ballot would only then go to the Miami -Dade County Clerk at the Elections Department to be placed on the 2022 election ballot.
As such a Motion was made by Commissioner Berry, seconded by Commissioner Gold, and voted in favor by all to entertain placing a City Manager type of government on the ballot for the City’s 2022 Biennial
election; the Motion was carried.
Regarding old business, a second and final reading of Ordinance No: 21-02 --
approving a Zoning District Boundary Change from the RS-3 Residential Single Family District to the RD-1 Residential Duplex District and two (2)
Variances to the RD-1 District as regulations for the .17-Acre Property
located at 805 NW 10th Street -- was done, and opened to the public for discussion.
But with no citizen participation and no commission member discussion, Mayor Wallace closed the public forum and entertained a motion; the motion was made by Commissioner Berry for the passing and adoption of the ordinance, seconded by Commissioner Gold, where all commissioners voted in favor, and the motion was carried.
With regards to new business, Resolution No: 21-33 -- a resolution of the City Commission of Florida City to approve the purchase of a Paxion Access Control System to update the Police Department’s Security System, and
provide a date -- was opened to public forum for discussion.
Due to no citizen participation or Commission member discussion, Mayor Wallace closed the public forum and entertained a motion, which was made by Commissioner Shiver for the passing and adoption of the resolution, seconded by Commissioner Gold, voted on by all commissioners in favor of, and the motion was carried.
Mayor Wallace then asked City Attorney Monestime for clarification on the term “Citizens Privilege” and if it applied to Florida City residents only.
City Attorney Monestime indicated she would look into it, and the city may need to clarify the term accordingly and include it in the city’s charter, which needs to be reviewed.
Mayor Wallace also reported on the cameras around the city, stating the many positive results received since being implemented.
Additionally, Mayor Wallace also discussed Florida’s city’s COVID 19 vaccination rate as one of the lowest in Miami-Dade County, despite the vaccine being readily available, twice weekly at the Florida City gym,
however individuals are not taking full advantage of the optimum opportunity to be vaccinated.
Lastly, the Governmental and Community Liaison, Mia DeVane, from the Office of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, introduced herself and her office to Mayor Wallace and the city commissioners.
Meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 7:30 pm at Florida City Hall, in the Commission Chambers, and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.