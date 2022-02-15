The Florida City Commission approved large construction contracts during the February 8 meeting.
The Commission approved a contract with EAC Consulting for Engineering Services for Phase 2 of the Florida City Canal Project in an amount not to exceed $2,259,756 to be funded by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The scope of services includes performing engineering, environmental investigations, development of plans and specifications, permitting, bid and award assistance for the construction contractor.
EAC will do inspection work during the construction phase which will take about 22 months. It will also do the final project close out. “We are widening the roadway and adding two extra travel lanes. We are putting in sidewalks and lighting. EAC will do the design work for the enclosing of the canal in a culvert,” said Jon Ward, executive director of the CRA. “You need the services of a professional engineering firm that has a lot of experience in road budling.
They also have the hydrological experience needed for the underground canal.”
The Commission approved a contract with Clark Rehabilitation Associates for Community Development Block Grant Administration Services for Phase 2 of the Florida City Canal Project in an amount not to exceed $420,000. It will be funded by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Bud Clark and his company have been awarded this contract. He will take care of the all outreach activities for the community.
Clark will deal with the federal compliance requirements for this contract. There are federal requirements involved in this contract and so will monitor them. There are monthly and quarterly reports to be prepared for the State of Florida that show the money is being spent properly. He will do fair housing seminars and Davis-Bacon wage inspections. This means he goes to the jobsite and interviews contractors and subcontractors to ensure that personnel are being paid a fair wage. He will work with environmental approvals with the state, according to Ward.
The Commission approved an expenditure of $70,660 for the implementation assistance program support for local law enforcement agencies.
