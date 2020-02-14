Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Following last month’s commissioners race, which resulted in no definitive winners, but narrowed the six person field to four; next Tuesday’s runoff vote on February 18 will seek to determine which of those remaining candidates will get their shot at the two seats on the commission.
Commissioner Sharon "Sheep" Smith-Butler, the first place leader in the race, will go up against, Ronda Y. Ferguson-Cobb, Israel J. Andrews, and James “Boo-Boo” Gold who came in second place.
Gold, a recently retired City of Homestead employee, explained why he’s running for the seat.
"I’m a people person first, and I want to put the citizens first,” said Gold.
In addition to taking care of Florida City residents, Gold is looking specifically to help the city’s children and discussed some ways in which he aims to do so.
"Programs for the youth, [an] after-school program,” Gold said,”
and then to get a high-tech program for them.”
Once voted onto the commission, Gold hopes to implement these plans and more, such as summer internships in technology.
The other three council candidates were unavailable for further comments on their motivations for running and/or their plans once elected.
Florida City residents can contact 305-499-VOTE (8683) for more information on how to register, where to vote, or go online to https://www.vote411.org/
florida for more voter information; including information on the upcoming March 17 Presidential Primary Election.
A Presidential Primary Election is held on the third Tuesday of March in a presidential election year. The Primary Election is held 11 weeks before the General Election for purposes of nominating party nominees to be voted for in the General Election to fill a national, state, county, or district
office. A General Election is held in November of every even-numbered year. The election dates for 2020 are:
- Presidential Preference Primary Election: March 17
- Primary Election: August 18
- General Election: November 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.