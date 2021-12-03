During the November 23rd Commission meeting, the Florida City Commission passed an ordinance on first reading to approve a new entity known as the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) zoning district. This is part of the city’s effort to encourage the future growth of the core downtown area and to encourage people to use public transportation rather than personal vehicles.
In August, the Commission approved a Comprehensive Development Master Plan amendment to add a new Land Use Element Policy 13d. This new policy created a 1,000-foot radius area around the existing and planned South Miami Dade busway stations and stops in the City where higher density and intensity mixed use development could happen.
The policy allows landowners with these radius areas to apply to the City for rezoning of their property to a new Transit Oriented Development zoning district.
It also established a maximum residential density of 36 dwelling units per new acre and a commercial floor area ratio of 1.0 for the new zoning district. Only property owners within 1,000 feet of a planned or existing Busway station or stop can apply for TOD zoning.
When a parcel is bisected by the 1,000 radius line, the entire parcel is eligible to be rezoned to the TOD district.
Parcels on Palm Drive or Krome Avenue must develop at least 30 percent of the parcel in commercial use. The remainder can be residential units or used for civic purposes. The maximum building height is eight stories or 90 feet.
The applicant must submit a Master Site Plan and Development Agreement for Commission approval during the rezoning process. The Commission may approved limited variances, “if the developer demonstrates the project will provide substantial tangible community benefits beyond increased tax revenues and short-term employment,” according to city documents.
The goal of this district is to support transit usage, reduce vehicle trips and facilitate smart transit use and encourage smart future growth of Florida City’s urban core.
An important goal is to provide zoning standards and incentives for property owners near existing and planned busway stations in the City to develop residential, commercial and mixed-use projects which support transit use.
Mayor Otis Wallace supports the new ordinance and believes it will benefit Florida City residents.
“People who live in these districts will be able walk a short distance from their home get on a bus that will take them to the Metrorail at Dadeland. They will be able to take the Metrorail to any place they want to go in Miami-Dade County,” he said.
Wallace said he used the bus and Metrorail method to go a meeting at the county government building and it took him less time than when he drove the route in his car. He did not have to look for a parking place.
“This will encourage people to use their cars less because they will be able get on a bus in front of their home. They won’t have to deal with the traffic and parking issues. This will provide affordable housing close to public transportation. We are not like New York where people can give up their cars entirely. But this will give people a good option to driving their cars. It will help the environment,” said Wallace.
This involves three transit stops. A stop on the Davis Parkway and Northwest Third Avenue is being planned. When it is complete, it will have benches and shade structure and a pull off lane for the buses.
The West Palm Drive stop is a full station with a parking lot.
The stop on West Lucy Street includes a bench, shade structure and pull off lane.
Miami-Dade County is working to improve the stops and stations to encourage more people to use public transit.
“This will really bring the City up to modern times with respect to smart planning and transit and reduce our use of cars. This will bring more people to transit and help develop the center of the city. People who live close to transit stops are more likely to use public transportation,” said Henry Iler, city planner.
The Commission also passed a resolution requesting that the Florida Department of Transportation retain and improve the existing on-street parking on West Palm Drive between Krome Avenue and Sixth Avenue as part of the department’s planning West Palm Drive resurfacing project.
