Florida City residents can expect to see improvements to Palm Drive in the future.
During the June 14 meeting, the Florida City Commission listened to a presentation on the needed improvements and then authorized an agreement between the State of Florida Department of Transportation and the City for the design construction of various projects along Palm Drive from SW 192nd Avenue and West of U.S. 1.
“They will put in wider sidewalks and make improvements to the draining system. This is basic upkeep,” said Vice Mayor Walter Thompson.
There are also plans to install bike paths and make other improvement to the roadway.
Mayor Otis Wallace said these are good improvements that will make the road and surrounding area more accessible.
The Commission agreed to a resolution approving a special use permit request by Harold Anacona to allow an Adult Daycare facility to operate on the 0.57 acre parcel located at 1446-48 North Krome Avenue.
“This will be good for our senior citizens and will help their mental health,” said Thompson.
“It will give seniors a place to go and an opportunity to make friends. It is harder for some older people to find friends or have a place to go. This will be a place for them to go and spend time with people.”
The Commission agreed to a resolution for a special permit request by Daniel Puder to allow an education and learning center to operate on the 0.58 acre parcel located at 335 South Krome Avenue. They will provide a program for kids who are having some problems. It will be a place for them to get some one-on-one attention.
The Commission agreed to a resolution approving the final plat of Hadley Place, a subdivision for two parcels located about 700 feet west of the intersection of SW 11th Street with SW 7th Avenue.
The Commission listened to a presentation by the Twin Cities Athletic Development program. The organization took a group of track athletes to a regional competition in Atlanta where the members earned medals and
performed well in the competition.
“The young people who went did very well,” said Thompson.
The Commissions listened to a presentation by Keeping A Dream Alive. On July 23, this organization plans to hold a backpack give away event and family day at Loren Roberts Park.
There will be several backpack events later this summer along with family activity days to help prepare young people to return to school.
