The Florida City Commission passed a resolution during the May 10 meeting to approve a consulting agreement with EAC Consulting to provide Water Quality Monitoring Services for the Florida City Canal Project for an amount not to exceed $22,800.
This involves the culvert (pipe) that is being installed into the Florida City Canal.
“This is for flood mitigation. This was a requirement of the DERM permit. We have to perform post construction water quality inspections for a year and that this will do it,” said Jon Ward, executive director of the Florida City CRA.
The Commission also passed a resolution to approve a yearly contract with Royal Rental Car for use by the City of Florida City Police Department. These vehicles will be used as unmarked cars during detective investigations. They will be used for surveillance and the police department will be able to use a variety of cars during investigations.
The Commission agreed to offer support to the Twin Cities Track Club for an upcoming out of town meet. The club will participate in meet over Memorial Day weekend in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.