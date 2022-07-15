Florida City residents may soon notice some construction work taking place around the city.
During the July 12 meeting, the Florida City Commission agreed to apply for a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)-Neighborhood Revitalization that will be used for wastewater and sewer system improvements within the CRA district.
The commission also agreed to apply for a $1.5 million CDBG-Economic Development Grant to support infrastructure construction at the new Ocean Gate commercial project which will be used for paving, water and sewer and underground electrical construction on that site.
The City is also extending temporary contracts through the end of the year in case of major hurricane damage.
One contract is with Disaster Program and Operations. They can do FEMA grant administration.
The other contract is with LGS. This company will provide major clean up services and would remove large debris from roadways.
“These contracts are being extended because we are in the middle of hurricane season, and I can’t have the city exposed without coverage for debris cleanup and FEMA contract administration during this time. So we are giving a temporary extension,” said Jon Ward, executive director of the Florida City CRA.. “We have to make sure we have people in place in case of a major disaster.”
The City settled the last parcel on the Snake Pit land assembly. The piece of property was taken by eminent domain and involves about an eighth of an acre. Florida City had been awarded awarded the property by the court. The City will pay $212,500, plus attorney’s fees for the land. There are 34 parcels that are being sold to a developer, but this last piece of property can’t be sold because it was taken through eminent domain and it must be used for public benefit, according to Ward.
