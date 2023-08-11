Florida City residents will soon see a new mixed-use development in their community.
During the August 8th, meeting, the Commission agreed on second reading to pass an ordinance to a approve a Comprehensive Development Master Plan Small Scale Land Use Amendment from Medium Density to Commercial Use and zoning district boundary change from Residential Multifamily to General Commercial for a 1.1-acre site located on the West side of Northwest Sixth Avenue, North of Northwest 14th Street.
This means the developer will create a project with housing and businesses.
“This will be a nice development on Sixth Avenue close to Lucy Street, a major corridor in the City. We will see housing, retail and business services, a nice mix. It is being built in a good location and Sixth Avenue is a well-traveled road,” said Henry Iler, city planner.
The Commission agreed to a resolution to approve the final plat of “Modabi Villas,” a subdivision with four blocks, 48 lots and one tract, located on the Southwest corner of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Arthur Vining Davis Parkway.
The Commission agreed to a resolution to accept a Florida Department of Environmental Protection Grant to perform a flood vulnerability study and approving the proposal from Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. to perform the study in the amount of $99,940. It will be funded by an FDOT grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.