The Florida City Commission is planning to rebuild all the surface streets between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue North of Davis Parkway and up to Lucy Street.
It will cost approximately $8.5 million for the contract with Acosta Tractors to complete the project.
The Commission passed a resolution during the April 26 meeting to approve this project.
The work will include new roads, curbs, and gutters.
“We are going to redo all the streets in the northeast area of the City with this project,” said Jon Ward, executive director of the CRA. “This is work that really needs to be done. There are many potholes and other problems on those roads. One lane might be expanded.”
The design work for this project has been completed and construction will begin in about three months. The project will take more than two years to complete and will be done in four segments.
Work will begin on Sixth Avenue and then the project will move to Fifth Avenue. Work on the side streets will be the final two segments.
“The contractor will maintain traffic so people will have access to their homes with minimum interference.” said Ward.
The Commission also approved on second and final reading an ordinance approving a district boundary change. This means a zoning change from light industrial to transit-oriented development district (TOD) for the 14.2-acre property on the Southwest corner of West Palm Drive and South Krome Avenue. It was formerly known as the Strano property. It will allow a mixed-use development.
Currently it is being referred to as Ocean Gate Village.
There is a master site plan contained in the TOD standards agreement showing 252 apartments, 110,200 square feet of commercial space and a private park. City leaders expect grocery as an anchor tenant along with a variety of commercial assets including restaurants and general retail.
The next step is that the developer is seeking grant funding for the demolition of the existing buildings and an environmental cleanup of the site. This must happen before the underground civil engineering improvements such as power lines, sewer lines, water lines, foundations for the parking and other items can be begin.
The developers are hoping for an economic development grant because this would have a significant positive impact on city development. The grant would ultimately come from the federal government, but it would pass through the State of Florida. It would be part of Florida Community Development Block Grant program, if awarded.
The entire project is estimated at more than $100 million, according to Ward.
