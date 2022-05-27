The Commission passed a resolution to approve a temporary plat for the Modabi Villas. This is a subdivision with 48 lots located at the Southwest corner of the intersection of Arthur Vining Davis Parkway and Northwest 6th Avenue. The lots will contain 48 townhomes. Now it will go to the Miami Dade Commission for their review. Then will come back to the City Commission for final approval.
“These 48 townhomes will be fairly large. The commissioners were pleased with the size of the townhomes. They are larger than some of the other townhomes that have been built. They have larger interiors and bigger yards. The townhomes will be considered affordable housing,” said Jon Ward, executive director of the Florida City CRA.
The Commission agreed to a resolution to accept the negotiated terms of the Global Final Settlement with Roadway Construction in the amount of $228,617 for additional work done outside the scope of the contract during construction of the Palm Drive Roadway Improvements.
This involves the first phase of the Palm Drive Canal Project. The project was delayed by over 18 months because of permitting issues. The City had issued the contract to the builder for construction work.
“We delayed the job because of permitting issues,” said Ward. “The job took longer than the contract specified and so the contractor was entitled to compensatory damages and additional expenses.”
The CRA Board agreed assign the contract to develop the Snake Pit parcels to Alphaville Development. The CRA had previously assigned the contract to Florida Grand but that company was unable to perform the requirements of the contract. The project involves 34 parcels on about 4.5 acres of land. When the project is complete it will be for multifamily affordable housing, according to Ward.
It was announced that Florida City will apply for Community Development Block Grant funds. It will apply for a Neighborhood Revitalization Grant of $750,000 and it will apply for an Economic Development Grant of $1.5 million to make infrastructure improvements at the former Strano Packing House property.
