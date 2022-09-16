The Florida City CRA Board approved its budget during the September 13 meeting.
This year’s CRA budget is $13,807, 369.
Most of the money will go toward major infrastructure projects.
“We will spend $8.5 million for road projects in the northwest part of the City,” said Jon Ward, executive director of the CRA. “We will spend about $1 million to rebuild Washington Park. These are multiyear projects, and we now have the funding for these projects.”
The City will rebuild all of the roads from Davis Parkway on the south to Lucy Street on the north. It will rebuild sixth Avenue on the west and all the streets eastward from Sixth Avenue to the busway. Some of these streets have poor drainage and others have no curb and gutters. The City will improve landscaping and repave all of the streets in the northwest.
Washington Park will have a complete rebuild. It has been designed to be a children’s park. All the old equipment will be removed and replaced with updated and imaginative new play equipment.
“We are redesigning the park to be a more active park. There will be more equipment for kids to climb on.” said Ward. “The ground cover underneath the equipment will be changed from dirt to a rubberized foam. This is a lot safer for the kids of the community. We will have more seats for parents who want to watch their kids play. We will have more stroller friendly sidewalks and a large grass area in the center of the park.”
City governments that want to complete major projects such as extensive road work, new parks or municipal buildings can raise the money through bonds or by saving for future spending. Florida City has reserved money over three years to have the monies to complete $9.5 million worth of road and parks improvements, according to Ward.
Much of the rest of the CRA budget will pay for salaries of staff members and the rebuilding of housing for residents who are living in substandard housing. There are budget items for the salaries for three police officer who will be assigned to the CRA district.
The Florida City Commission agreed on first reading to the annual budget for fiscal year 2022/2023. The budget is for $50,959,000 and City property owners will see a four percent reduction in their property taxes.
The budget for the General Fund is $20,158,000.
The budget for water and sewer is $6,615,000.
The budget for grants is $24,186,000.
Mayor Otis Wallace is pleased with the budget and the fact that it gives property owners a reduction in their taxes.
“We feel good about this budget. It is a fair budget and is a reduction in the millage rate. We are within the numbers and when the city is going well some of that has to be passed on,” said Wallace.
Florida City brought in more money through property taxes, but it also faced increased costs and inflation, just like individuals and families did. The City faced inflation increases of eight or nine percent. Health insurance went up, fuel costs increased, and employee costs also went up. The cost of solid waste disposal increased. Just as the household costs for residents went up, so did the costs of running Florida City.
Property values went up, so the City was able to bring in more revenue to cover about a four percent drop in taxes. The Florida City Commission agreed to a not to exceed millage rate of 6.9299. This is a reduction from the current millage rate of 7.2946.
The final budget hearing will take place on September 27 at 8:00 p.m. During the meetings, residents can voice their opinions about the budget.
Also, the Commission agreed to purchase one truck and a mobile generator.
