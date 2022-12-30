Construction is humming in Florida City. Major projects are now under construction, and more are coming.
At the meeting on Dec. 27th the Florida City Commission approved, on first reading, a zoning change to planned use development that will allow for the development of Card Sound Key Apartments. This will be a 342-apartment project on a 13-acre site on South U.S. 1 near the Last Chance Salon.
It will also feature a pool and clubhouse and 20 percent of the apartments will be designated as affordable rentals. This means they cannot be rented for more than 100 percent of the average median family income of Miami-Dade County.
The developer, Card Sound Key Investors LLC, will make a $228,000 donation to the Florida City Foundation as part of the Development Agreement. This foundation gives money to organizations in the community for necessary services and various special events.
Mayor Otis Wallace is pleased with this project. “This is a good project. We have a shortage of apartments in Florida City. It will be mixed affordable and market rate housing. There will be 69 units set aside for affordable housing,” he said.
Another project approved on first reading is Century Park Place on the 900 block of North Krome Avenue, across the street from the Capri restaurant. This project will include 45 townhouse units available for sale. There will be 7,000 square feet of private park area. This will include a tot lot and a dog park.
The developer is asking the land to be designated planned use development. “This is a standard development and is in a good location,” said Henry Isle, city planner.
Also, the Commission approved a special use resolution to permit self-storage in the commercial district. This will allow a self-storage unit to be built on East Lucy Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue on four acres.
The plans are for a three-story concrete building. It will include 100,000 square feet of floor area. There will be some retail use on the ground floor and there will be a 15-foot-wide landscape buffer that will include trees and hedges on Lucy Street and Northeast 6th Avenue.
“This will benefit Florida City,” said Isler. “They are mixing storage and retail uses which is good for this site. They are next to a large development known as Palm Cay with 359 townhomes the residents there will need storage space.”
“This will be a very nice-looking self-storage building. It will look more like an office building rather than a bunker style building,” said Wallace.
Wallace is very pleased with the work of Alphaville, the developer who is set to begin work on Florida City Place, an area that had been known as the Snake Pit. The city worked to assemble 34 properties and sold them to Alphaville.
“Alphaville has shown that we can create nice housing that is affordable. They don’t build down. They build great housing that is a place people want to live. They will be building townhomes at Florida City Place that working people can afford. People are excited. I have gone to ribbon cuttings at projects they have completed. I have seen people who are moving into their first homes built by Alphaville. They are nice homes,” Wallace said.
Alphaville has completed one ten home project on the 900 block of Northwest Tenth Street and the homes are now occupied.
Another ten-home project is also nearing completion on the 900 block Tenth Street.
There is a 23-unit project under construction on Northwest Sixth Avenue and Northwest Seventh Street.
There is another project under construction on the 900 block Northwest Eighth Street that will include ten townhomes.
“These are all very nice homes and good places to lives. They have very nice landscaping. Alphaville is doing positive work in Florida City,” said Isler.
* * * * * * * * *
Florida City Foundation
As more housing development comes to Florida City a question has begun to arise on how to provide more recreational places and activities for the people and especially children who are moving into these new homes.
In addition to new homes, play spaces to be created and existing ones need to be improved.
The Florida City Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that raises money to help with parks and recreation needs in the City. Large developers have contributed money to the Foundation and most of this money goes toward building or improving nearby parks and playgrounds. Some of the money goes toward community events.
For example, two buildings are being demolished at Loren Roberts Park and a new structure is being built for $750,000. Part of the funding is coming from the Foundation.
Mayor Otis Wallace is involved in raising money for the Foundation.
“We raise money from developers to help meet the recreational needs of people who live in Florida City. If a 300-unit development is built that means were are bringing many children to the City and they need a place for recreation,” he said.
