During the August 24 meeting, the Florida City Commission agreed to contract for grant writing services with the Bell Tower Consulting Group for an amount not to exceed $7,500. The City is piggybacking on the Cape Coral contract. The city needs to have a vulnerability study completed to assess streets and roads to see how vulnerable Florida City is to flooding and sea rise.
“We are going to do a planning study to determine where we are vulnerable and we are hiring a firm that has done these things in the past,” said Jon Ward, executive director of the CRA.
The State of Florida has funding for implementation projects. To receive grant funding from the state, a city must have a state approved vulnerability assessment on file.
Also, Lennar Homes wants to build a 527-townhome development across from Homestead Senior High School on the Southwest corner of SW 334th Street and Southwest 167th Avenue. It will be located on 39 acres and will be known as St. Germain.
During the meeting, the Commission approved on second and final reading an ordinance for a zoning district boundary change to a planned unit development district for the property.
Mayor Otis Wallace has said he is pleased with the project. “I think it will be good for Florida City. It meets with what the city plans for that area. There will be very nice town homes. This will provide more market rate housing. We are taking land that was difficult to develop and Lennar has figured out a way to build market rate homes on the land. I was very impressed with their landscaping plan and parks. They have done a great job. This will be a win-win situation. Lennar is proposing to build 13 units per acre rather than the 15 units per acre they are allowed,” said Wallace.
There will be a 15-foot-wide buffer strip with landscaping along East Palm Drive and 167th Avenue. There will be a tot lot and places for recreation. The homes will have an average of 1,400 square foot floor area. The buildings will be two stories and each building will contain eight townhome units.
The Commission approved an ordinance on second and final reading for a zoning change from residential single family home district to residential duplex district for the 0.34-acre property located on the south side of NW 12 Street, 100 feet west of NW 8th Avenue.
“They will take an empty location and put in new housing. They want to build a duplex,” said Wallace.
The Commission approved an ordinance to allow a zoning district boundary change for the 1.4-acre property located at the NE corner of SW 192 Avenue and SW 344th Street. This will allow for commercial development on a small piece of property.
“This will mean a gas station, car wash and convenience store,” said Wallace.
