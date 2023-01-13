People who want to live in a new Florida City home will soon have more housing opportunities.
At the meeting on January 10, the Florida City Commission approved on second and final reading an ordinance to allow for a zoning change from RM-20 to planned use development that will allow for the development of Card Sound Key Apartments.
This will be a 342-apartment project on a nearly 13-acre site on South U.S. One between 354th and 360th Streets. It will feature a pool and clubhouse and 20 percent of the apartments will be designated as affordable rentals. This means they cannot be rented for more than 100 percent of the average median family income of Miami-Dade County.
The developer, Card Sound Key Investors LLC, will make a $228,000 donation to the Florida City Foundation as part of the Development Agreement. This foundation gives out money to organizations in the community that necessary services and various special events.
Mayor Otis Wallace has said this project will benefit Florida City. “This is a good project. We have a shortage of apartments in Florida City. It will be mixed affordable and market rate housing. There will be 69 units set aside for affordable housing,” he said.
The Commission approved on second and final reading an ordinance to a amend a small-scale land use agreement from commercial land use to the medium density residential land use category and a zoning district boundary change from general commercial district to the planned unit development district.
This will allow for the project Century Park Place on the 900 block of North Krome Avenue. It is across the street from the Capri restaurant.
This project will include 45 townhouse units that will be available for sale. There will be 7,000 square feet of private park area, including a tot lot and a dog park.
The developer is asking the land to be designated planned use development.
“This is a standard development and is good location,” said Henry Iler, city planner.
The Commission agreed to a resolution to approve the purchase of the Raven Audio Detection Device (Shot Spotter). And agreed to a resolution to approve the purchase of three messaging boards.
