People who want to buy homes in Florida City will soon have several options available to them.
Florida City is working to make a new condominium development a reality in a formerly blighted area at 639-751 West Lucy Street.
During the November 22 meeting, the Florida City Commission agreed to an ordinance that would change the property from residential duplex district to a Planned Use Development (PUD) district.
Over the past 12 years, the CRA has worked to acquire 34 separate land parcels and assemble them into one property that could be developed into a large housing complex. The area had been known for slum and blight, not as an attractive place to live. This new project involves development of seven acres.
Alphaville Development, the developer plans to build a mixed-use project known as Florida City Place. It will include 174 condominium units and 65,340 square feet of commercial space. There will be a recreation area with a pool, club house and play area. A 15-foot landscaped buffer will separate the development and Lucy Street.
Alphaville purchased the 34 parcels from an area previously known as the “Snakepit” for $2,550,000 and now is in the process of creating affordable housing units there.
“The City is excited about this project. It will be a real game changer for this area of Florida City,” said Henry Isler, city planner.
Mayor Otis Wallace is excited that this project is beginning to move forward and that an area that has long been rundown will now become a pleasant place to live and raise a family.
“That area was a slum when I was a kid. I remember riding by it on my bicycle. Now they are going to create nice affordable housing there. The buildings will have an attractive design. I have spent significant amount of my time working to buy those 34 properties. Now we are going to have a game changing project in that area,” he said.
Additional housing will be built on a development known as Century Park Villas East on the west side of Outlets Drive, about 660 feet north of Palm Drive. The Commission agreed to an ordinance that would change the land use from a commercial district to Planned Unit Development (PUD) district.
The goal is to build 116 townhome units that residents will be able to purchase. Wallace believes these townhomes will create affordable housing opportunities in the community.
Additionally, there are plans to build 28 single family detached homes on a 4.8 property located on the southside of West Lucy Street, about 660 feet west of Redland Road. The development is known as Forest Park Garden.
The Commission agreed to change the land designation from estate use modified to Residential Family District.
“I like that we are going to have more single-family homes in Florida City. This will give people the opportunity to own a home with a yard,” said Wallace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.