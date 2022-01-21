Florida City continues to deal with various emergencies/disasters that have affected the area.
At their January 11th meeting, the Commission agreed to a $131,000 contract with Disaster Program and Operations for continuing services with disaster operations, administrative services for COVID relief and mitigation for a drainage project.
The Disaster Program and Operations provides administrative grant management for the various federal grants that Florida City applies for that are connected to disaster recovery and mitigation. Their services are partially reimbursed by the granting agency such as FEMA, depending on the complexity, time involved and success of the reimbursement request efforts.
This resolution accomplishes four tasks. First, it extends a temporary extension for their Continuing Services Agreement to June, 2022, at which time the City will be putting a Request for Proposal on the street for the next round of these services. Second, it approves three separate task orders for three projects that they are administratively managing for the City. These include the recover effort from Hurricane Irma, the recovery of expenses arising from COVID-19 and a Local Mitigation Strategy grant to improve drainage in one of the City’s low-lying areas that regularly floods, according to Jon Ward, executive director of the Florida City CRA.
The Florida City Commission received a presentation on plans and goals for the South Dade Transitway, design and build overview. This will be the first bus rapid transit corridor to be installed in Miami Dade. The hopes are an improvement in travel times in the area. There will be iconic stations with center platform loaders, a canopy and a display area for arrivals. The bus stop on Lucy Street will be cleaned and painted. There will be new lighting and benches and off board fare collection. At the SW 344th Street Park and Ride there will be new pavement, cleaning and painting, security cameras and off board fare collection.
The Commission passed a resolution to join Florida and other local governments as a participant in the implementation of a unified plan for the settlement of the opioid litigation.
It agreed to sign the Interlocal Agreement. Cities can receive money from the settlement funds.
