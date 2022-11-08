Residents of South Miami-Dade who want to see a medical professional will be able to seek help at Medical Mondays.
For the next year, people will have the opportunity to receive quality health and dental care in Florida City.
Medical Mondays is the result of a collaboration initiated by the Carrie Meek Foundation (CMF) with the City of Florida City, Community Health of South lorida (CHI) and the Florida Department of Health.
With state funding, the CHI mobile medical and dental units will be placed in Florida City to make healthcare more accessible to the residents.
The medical and dental units will be at Florida City’s City Hall on Monday’s between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
To make access easier, there are plans to have the mobile units rotate locations to some of the more densely populated apartment complexes throughout the City.
The mobile units are designed, equipped and staffed to provide onsite medical services. If necessary, follow up referrals are made to the nearest CHI location.
“More than a year ago, The Carrrie Meek Foundation set out on a mission to advance community-based initiatives that improve public health in Florida City by increasing access to healthcare resources, and reducing violence and its impact on residents, youth and families. The Medical Monday is a big step to that end,” said Lucia Davis-Raiford, president and CEO of the Carrie Meek Foundation. She is committed to addressing critical needs in the City.
Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace is pleased with initiative. “We are so grateful to the Carrie Meek Foundation for selecting Florida City as an area to invest time and resources. The Carrie Meek Foundation’s impact on our city has been swift and significant,” he said.
The health collaboration has been led by former Commissioner Dennis C. Moss who leads the CMF team in its Florida City efforts. Moss, who used to
represent Florida City on the Board of County Commissioners is familiar with the challenges faced by the City. On behalf of the Foundation, Moss brought each of the entities together and shared Davis-Raiford’s desire to bring quality care closer to the people.
Following a series of collaborative meetings coordinated by the CMF, the result was a mobile health unit concept along with the City receiving funding for additional “shot spotters” to aid in its work to stop gun violence.
The City will hire an individual to serve as a community resource assistant. The Florida Department of Health agreed to provide funding for the project including the costs associated with the CHI mobile health units. This Carrie Meek Foundation’s efforts resulted in more than $750,000 in health resources for the community.
This past summer, the Foundation joined the Office of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, Florida City, Survivors Affected by Violence, the Jack Brown III Foundation and mothers who have lost their children to gun violence to host Florida City’s Inaugural Peace and Praise Walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.