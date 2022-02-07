Gov. Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran commemorated February as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month.
CTE Month is recognized to celebrate and highlight the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across Florida.
In 2019, DeSantis set a goal of making Florida the number one state in the nation for workforce education by 2030. As a result of Florida’s policies to support workforce education, the state currently has more than 772,000 K-12 CTE students – the highest in the state’s history – more than 338,000 postsecondary CTE students, and over 15,000 registered apprentices engaged in workforce education.
At a time when meeting employment demand is critical, workforce programs are in place to ensure students are equipped with the skills they need to enter or advance in the job market successfully. CTE programs allow individuals of all circumstances to upskill and elevate their career opportunities with little to no barriers to enrolling or completing. They can enter a program, move through quickly and join the workforce on an accelerated path to success.
In 2019, DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-31 that requires an annual audit of all CTE programs in Florida and ensures resources are strategically utilized and aligned to the actual needs of employers throughout Florida. These audits have resulted in phasing out over 500 programs that no longer align to employers’ needs and refocus higher education and job training programs on pathways to high-wage, high-demand professions.
Beginning in the summer of 2020, the Florida Department of Education focused on advancing rapid credentialing in high-skill, high-wage occupations, awarding over 18,000 industry certifications to underemployed or unemployed COVID-19 impacted workers in less than a year, thanks to the $35 million investment in Florida’s Rapid Credentialing Grant Program.
In 2020-2021, Florida College System students completed nearly 38,000 rapid credentials, over a 7% increase.
Additionally, Florida College System institutions continue to work collaboratively with Florida’s 48 technical colleges to build better and more accelerated pathways to credential completion.
Following the 2021 Legislative Session, DeSantis signed into law a transformative workforce education bill, the “Reimagining Education and Career Help Act” to facilitate alignment and coordination of the state’s workforce development system, including the creation of the new $35 million Open Door Workforce Grant Program.
This fiscal year, DeSantis has also invested over $30 million from the Job Growth Grant Fund to expand training in critical logistics, commercial vehicle driving programs, nursing programs and other high-demand professions to meet immediate supply chain and workforce needs.
For more information about the Florida Department of Education, visit www.fldoe.org.
