The Flagship Cinema building on Campbell Drive and the Turnpike Exit has been purchased.
The building is to berebuilt and leased to Leon Medical Centers.
The 6.6 acre site was opened on April 21, 2006, significant as Homestead’s first movie theater since Hurricane Andrew destroyed the last one.
The Cinema closed when Showbiz Cinemas at Homestead Station opened in October of 2019.
Leon Medical Centers were founded by Benjamin Leon Jr. in August of 1996. The comprehensive outpatient healthcare clinics have eight current facilities in Miami-Dade County. The company is based in Doral.
The Centers provide a wide-array of medical services from dentistry and diagnostics to primary care, oncology services, pain management, and urgent care services.
Michael Shealy, director of Leon Medical Centers real estate operations, confirmed the purchase and reconstruction of the existing 49,021 theater building.
Repurposing the space will result in a 43,663 square foot medical facility including examination rooms, imaging units, a physical therapy center, a dental center, and a gym.
The retrofit is expected to cost $16 million and take about a year to construct.
Leon Health Services provides a new HMO owned and operated by the Leon family that offers health plans at Leon Medical Centers in conjunction with the insurer CIGNA.
Homestead’s Development Services Department postponed a hearing set for April 19, set to consider the Department’s comments to the application to amend the master plan for Portofino Plaza, designed to accommodate new usage of the space.
