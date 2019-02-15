Five Council Finalists Submit Questionnaires

The five finalists for the open Homestead City Council seat submitted written answers to a questionnaire about their interest in municipal government.

Candidates for the appointment are lifelong Homestead resident Greg Case, realtor Julio Guzman, former Council member attorney Steve Losner, former Mayor Nick Sincore, and Bayfront Marina park manager Jim Wyatt.

Interim-Mayor Stephen Shelley fashioned the twenty-two question

survey as part of a procedure for appointment to his old Council seat.

The Council seat opened when Vice Mayor Shelley became interim-Mayor, following the January 9 resignation of Mayor Jeff Porter.

City Code gives the interim-Mayor 60 days to name someone to the underlying Council seat subject to majority approval by City Council.

People interested in the Council position were asked to apply by 5 pm January 28. Mayor Shelley individually interviewed the group on February 8 and the other council members were offered the same opportunity.

Shelley said the plan is to offer a Council appointment for confirmation at the next City Council meeting on Wednesday February 20.

Shelley created the questionnaire so every individual was asked the same thing about their experience and thinking on issues before Council. “The responses give us the ability to compare answers without forgetting a question,” he said. “The answers were intended to be shared with the entire Council.”

The questionnaire starts by asking why the person is seeking the northwest Council seat and why they are the best to fill the vacancy. Individuals qualified for appointment must be residents of this district.

In a November 2018 interview, Shelley said he was looking for a “place-holder” for the seat. “Someone who has no desire to be a councilperson after the initial ten months,” he said.

The survey asks each candidate if they intend to run for the Council seat in November.

Case and Wyatt answered yes to the question, Guzman answered no with “a sense of relief”, and Sincore offered to “continue to serve if needed”. Losner said he was interested but that past experience shows “holding a seat by appointment does not necessarily create an advantage for election.”

Asked how many Council meetings they attended last year, Case, Sincore and Wyatt answered none, Losner said three “and others online”, and Guzman said eight.

The questionnaire asked about current service on City boards as well as boards of civic organizations. Sincore cited the Police Pension Board and past service with many local groups. Losner listed past involvement with Planning & Zoning, Code Enforcement, and Charter Review among others plus current Board membership with the Rotary Club. Guzman answered as a member of CRA’s Not-for-Profit Committee as well as work with the Chamber of Commerce and the Miami Association of Realtors. Case and Wyatt gave no answers in these categories.

All candidates had good opinions of the City Manager’s job and the work of City staff.

Asked if any City departments needing improvement, Case said the Parks Department was lagging behind. Guzman was concerned about Development Services and its permitting process. Losner suggested reform for Lanning/Development Services and review of its outsourcing. Wyatt thought Code Enforcement could use improvement due to abandoned vehicles and litter. Sincore responded he knew of no issues with any department.

The form also asked the candidates’ top five priorities while serving on Council.

General survey questions pursued support for the Seminole Theatre, the current Homestead Station project, the new Cybrary, the remodeling of Losner Park, residential and commercial development, and efforts to revitalize downtown Homestead.

Candidates were asked how important to the City were the Homestead Air Base, the Homestead Hospital, the Homestead-Miami Speedway, development of the Park of Commerce, and Biscayne and Everglades National Parks.

The results of the candidate surveys are public information and are available through the City Clerk’s Office.

*******

COUNCIL FINALISTS TOP PRIORITIES

The following is one of the twenty-two questions finalists for the open Council seat were asked to respond to in writing.

#10. If you are appointed to fill the vacancy for Seat #1 what would be your top five (5) priorities while on Council?

Greg Case: Top 5 priorities 1. Education/Schools 2. Revitalizing Downtown Homestead 3. Park of Commerce 4. Traffic/Infrastructure 5 Job Growth

Julio Guzman: If appointed to fill the vacancy my top five priorities are the following: 1. Meet with current Council Members to discuss ways I can support important topics they feel need addressing. 2. Promote Opportunity Zones within Homestead and bring awareness to this program which provides tax incentives for investors to re- invest their unrealized capital gains into Homestead areas designated Opportunity Zones. 3. Work with Council to encourage residential development west of Krome and work to educate community on value of Homeownership. 4. Promote infrastructure improvements within the City. 5. Raise awareness and educate others about Florida’s water quality issues in regards to Red tide, a marine (seawater) harmful algal bloom and blue-green algae, a freshwater bloom.

Steven Losner: My priorities and areas of interest would be (a) the use of city assets, specifically, the former City Hall site, the shotgun house property, and stadium property; (b) Code revision and enforcement as I am very concerned about the deteriorating appearance and physical conditions throughout the older areas of Homestead; (c) Charter Review to ensure election fairness; (d) public safety, and (e) marketing to improve the reputation and perception of our community.

Nick Sincore: Continue the progress in place with law enforcement, code enforcement, proper zoning, education and traffic relief.

Jim Wyatt: Top five priorities: 1. Cleaning up the right ways of abandon and derelict vehicles in our community. 2. Growth and development potential of the Homestead Air Reserve Base. 3. Cleaning up abandon real estate properties of high vegetation and debris. 4. Maintenance of the Streets of all the potholes and damage. 5. Improving the customer service in certain departments involved with the public.