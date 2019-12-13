Homestead Mayor Steve Losner moved quickly to fill the open City Council seat #5 representing the Waterstone communities.
Councilmember Elvis Maldonado resigned November 19 to run for other elected office creating the vacancy.
Homestead’s Charter provides that the Mayor nominates for an open Council seat with the appointment subject to approval by a majority of Council. The Mayor has 60 days to nominate from the time of the seat resignation.
“I will make my nomination at next Wednesday’s Council meeting,” said Mayor Losner.
To find Council candidates, the procedure used after the resignation of former Mayor Jeff Porter was followed. Letters of interest were collected from residents of the Waterstone communities for the open position. The deadline for resume submission was December 2.
Applicants for the seat are Bradley Compton, Maycol Enriquez, Erica Avila, Walter Jenkins and Curtis Cooper.
The applicants were asked to respond to a 14-point questionnaire by December 6 to be shared with all current Councilmembers. Mayor Losner added questions to the template used for the last Council opening in February.
The questionnaire asked applicants if they have any outstanding judgments, have ever filed for bankruptcy, were parties to any lawsuit, or had business or personal relationships that could require recusing themselves from a Council vote.
Mayor Losner said he interviewed all the candidates but that other Councilmembers were
still conducting interviews. Copies of the
candidates’ questionnaire answers were made
available to Council-
members.
The questionnaire asked the candidates for their top five priority
issues while serving on Council.
Curtis Cooper is a firefighter. His Council priority issues include adding more police and fire
services, assisting with improvements involving school zoning and safety, adding parks where
necessary, balancing
residential and commercial business growth to
ensure proper City infrastructure, and improving the quality of City
services.
Erica Avila wants to ensure Homestead maintains a stable financial
position, maximize
community safety,
promote alternative
educational resources like vocational and trade
occupational opportunities, balance residential and commercial growth with “strategic Work-Live-Play development initiatives”, and cultivate a sense of community pride with local residents.
Avila works in mortgage services.
Walter Jenkins runs an insurance agency. He cites as his priorities
marketing the City,
leasing City-owned land, working on traffic issues with County help, keeping open communication with the different groups in the City, and creating clean tech jobs with zoning and planning and code enforcement advances.
Bradley Compton is an environmental consultant with a law degree. His priority issues are enhanced security by increasing the number of police officers including training and equipment, increased economic development to create jobs here, standardizing Homestead’s electric rates with FPL, improving the City’s aging infrastructure, and select park development in neighborhoods where it’s needed.
Maycol Enriquez works in building management for Miami-Dade schools. He sets his Council priorities as customer service, restructuring City departments for smoother operation, the police department, improving the City’s appearance and clean streets, and homelessness.
Applicants were also asked what provisions of the City Charter they would revise. Most referred to possible issues from a Charter review scheduled to begin soon in order to make the November 2020 ballot.
Enriquez suggests a four year term for the Mayor.
Compton promotes more comprehensive traffic studies from developers, a formal assistant City manager, and holding elections in even numbered years to save costs and boost turnout.
Avila wants a vote on the Mayor’s two or four year term and discussion of single-member City districts.
Jenkins felt that much of the City’s Charter is left to interpretation when situations it addresses occur and preferred to evaluate whatever the charter review board brings to light.
Cooper also prefers a four year term for the Mayor and thinks the vote for Mayor should occur in presidential election years.
The candidate questionnaire also asked why the person wants the appointment, why they think they are the best candidate, what City departments need improvement, and asked the candidates’ thoughts on residential versus commercial development in Homestead.
Most candidates have attended several Council meetings this year and none currently serve on any City boards or committees.
