Women in Homestead who are uninsured will be able to receive free mammogram screenings and follow-up diagnostic services. The mammograms will be performed by the Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine’s Linda Fenner 3D Mobile Mammography Center.
During a recent Homestead Council meeting, Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough-Staggers held a breast cancer presentation. She hosted State Representative Kevin Chambliss as he presented the $500,000 grant by the State of Florida to offer a comprehensive breast cancer screening program for residents.
This award will help many women in the community and is the result of multiple years of effort to receive grant state funding to bring this program to Homestead.
“We have been fighting to receive this funding for years to help uninsured women in our City receive the care they need,” said Fairclough-Staggers. “Early detection is key to saving lives. My mother did not have access to these services and she is no longer with us today, so I am here, a daughter on a mission, to ensure the women of Homestead have access to these resources.”
Fairclough-Staggers also made sure to thank State Representative Kevin Chambliss for his hard work and countless hours spent fighting for Homestead to receive the in the community. The dais was decorated in pink hues complete with a balloon arch, pink and white floral arrangements, and a large pink ribbon for the momentous occasion. Those who attended the presentation also wore pink to show support for the fight against breast cancer.
Later in the evening, the Council awarded the Request for Proposal to Florida International University’s Linda Fenner 3D Mobile Mammography Center to provide mobile mammography screening services to the uninsured women of Homestead who are over 40 years of age, free of cost.
The program also consists of a Certified Breast Navigator that will guide women through an inconclusive or positive test and help to provide them with resources as well as support throughout the breast cancer survivorship process.
Locations, dates and times will be announced soon so women can book an appointment. An appointment will not be required but recommended. To qualify, you must be a woman, uninsured, a Homestead resident and at least 40 years of age.
Holiday in Homestead will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 5 pm until 8 pm at Losner Park, located at 104 North Krome Avenue, Homestead. The traditional tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 pm with a special twist new for this year’s celebration. There will be snow and a visit from Santa Claus.
Throughout the evening, there will be plenty of holiday cheer to go around with sledding, snowball target practice, an ugly sweater red carpet, and special holiday performances.
In addition, guests will enjoy food trucks, cookies and cocoa sponsored by Home by Sweet Jalane’s, story time with the Cybrarium, and photos with Santa. There will also be ornament decorating and a mailbox to send your Christmas wish list and letters straight to Santa.
The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to be collected for Start Off Smart, Inc. (SOS). SOS is the social services unit embedded within the Homestead Police Department and has a goal of distributing 1,000 toys to local families in need this holiday season.
