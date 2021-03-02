Tech. Sgt. Krishan Narain (middle) joined by the Commander of Special Operations Command, Rear Adm. Keith Davids (right) along with the Command Senior Enlisted Advisor, Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Jody Hall (left) after Narain reenlisted to join the United States Space Force on Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., Feb. 5. Tech. Sgt. Narain is the first Special Operations Command South service member selected for an inter-service transfer into the Space Force.