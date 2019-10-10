Two boats burned at the Pelican Cay RV Park/Campground and Marina early Thursday morning.
There were no reported injuries in the 4 a.m. fire.
Deputies and firefighters, including firefighters from Miami-Dade County, responded to the blaze at Mile Marker 112.5 at 299 Morris Ave.
A 50-foot vessel was fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived. A second, 25-foot, vessel also caught fire.
The 50-foot vessel broke free of his moorings/lines at one point and had to be re-secured when it was safe to do so.
The immediate area was evacuated during the fire.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
