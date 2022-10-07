The Commission approved a plat for a subdivision on four acres of land on SW Seventh Street just south of Palm Drive.
The approximate four acres of land is surrounded by existing homes. It is expected the developer of this land will build around new 30 homes, according to Jon Ward, executive director of the CRA.
The Florida City Commission passed, on second and final reading, the annual budget for fiscal year 2022/2023. The budget is for $50,959,000 and city property owners will see a four percent reduction in their property taxes.
The budget for the General Fund is $20,158,000. The budget for water and sewer is $6,615,000. The budget for grants is $24,186,000.
Mayor Otis Wallace is pleased with the budget and the fact that it gives property owners a reduction in their taxes. “We feel good about this budget. It is a fair budget and is a reduction in the millage rate. We are within the numbers and when the city is going well some of that has to be passed on,” said Wallace.
Florida City brought in more money through property taxes, but it also faced increased costs and inflation, just like individuals and families did. The City faced inflation increases of eight or nine percent. Health insurance went up, fuel costs increased, and employee costs also went up. The cost of solid waste disposal increased.
Just as the household costs for residents went up, so did the costs of running Florida City. Property values increased so the City was able to bring in more revenue to cover about a four percent drop in taxes.
The Florida City Commission agreed to a not-to-exceed millage rate of 6.9299. This is a reduction from the current millage rate of 7.2946.
Florida City residents can expect to see some major construction work taking place on the roads in the northern section of the City. Very soon work will begin on improving and redeveloping the roads. This is an $8.4 million roadwork project.
