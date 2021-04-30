Connections in business can lead to unexpected opportunities and Saturday night, April 24, 2021, lively music and a cheerful crowd proved that point once again.
“It’s always a pleasure to see a new business and when one comes in, there’s a synergy,” said Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace in waiting to help cut the ribbons for the grand opening of Smoke’s Up Hookah Lounge and Squirtin’ Ink Tattoo Studio. “This group especially works well together.”
Many are already familiar with the popularity of Exit One Taproom where owners Auris and Breezy Leza have built a loyal following. Like all bars and restaurants, they were hit hard by COVID-19 closures. They had to be creative in adapting to the shifting rules and their patrons responded by supporting them as much as they were able.
Daniel Ochoa was in a similar situation as he also does contracting and opened the successful Smoke’s Up Hookah Lounge in Miami. In discussing their mutual experiences, Daniel and his wife, Danielle, accepted an offer to participate in some of Exit One’s special events.
“We started coming down,” Danielle explained. “Then people were asking us when we would open a store.” With the youngest of three children now six years old, she can be more involved in the business. That helped drive the decision to open the new store. The eighteen months it took to build out and set up the interior allowed for opening at a time when people are both able and eager to be out and about again.
“We did sell a lot of hookahs during the pandemic. It was difficult for so many people and they needed something to help with the stress. We do have CBD,” Ochoa said. In asking what she most wanted the community to know, her answer was immediate. “We are family and pet friendly. It’s a chill environment.”
“We want to thank everyone,” her husband said after the ribbon was cut. “Ever since we’ve been coming here, we’ve been shown nothing but love.”
On the other side of the complex, Squirtin’ Ink Tattoos was busy, too, their trademark art decorating the walls. The original studio is in West Kendall and owners Chico Cortez and Sammanthia Rowe were also friends with Breezy Leza. “We always wanted to open down south, but never found a spot that was appealing or was a good fit; then one day it all fell in place.”
Their business philosophy hasn’t changed with the new place though. “We care and it’s more than just work to us. Our tattoos will visit and see places we may never see; we want those tattoos to represent us in the best way possible.”
As lights showed on the bold colors of exterior murals and the sounds of excited chatter mingled with aromas from food trucks, there was an overheard comment of, “This is becoming Florida City’s version of Wynwood.”
Located at 10 NE 3rd St, Florida City, open Wednesdays through Sundays.
For more information, find Smoke’s Up on Facebook and Instagram.
You can follow Squirtin’ Ink on Instagram; squirtink@gmail.com
