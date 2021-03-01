Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace announced that a FEMA Covid-19 Vaccination Center will be opening on Wednesday at:
Florida City Gymnasium Complex
650 NW 5th Ave
9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m, Monday through Saturday
This will be an inside facility; one way in, one way out. They anticipate 500 doses being administered per day. The initial priority is for those 65 and over. These appointments are only being made through direct outreach to selected individuals by FEMA and designated personnel. Those able to receive a vaccination is expected to be broadened in the near future.
Florida City has some limited transportation to and from the site as part of their City Transportation Service, When individuals are contacted about an appointment, they should advise if transportation is needed.
Said Mayor Wallace, "We’ll only get this under control if we are aggressive and that is why we stepped up to make a Florida City facility available."
