Know your Hurricane Risk
Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. Find out how rain, wind, water could happen where you live so you can start preparing now.
Make an Emergency Plan
Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands your hurricane plan. Discuss the latest Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance on
Coronavirus (COVID-19) and how it may affect your hurricane planning. Don’t forget a plan for the office, kids’ daycare, and anywhere you frequent.COVID-19
Gather Supplies
Have enough supplies for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, cloth face coverings, pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk.COVID-19
Know your Evacuation Zone
You may have to evacuate quickly due to a hurricane. Learn your evacuation routes, practice with household, pets, and identify where you will stay.
Recognize Warnings and Alerts
Have several ways to receive alerts.Download the FEMA app and
receive real-time alertsfrom the National Weather Service for up to five locations nationwide. Sign up for community alerts in your area and be aware of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA)- which requires no-sign up.
Review Important Documents
Make sure your insurance policies and personal documents like ID are up to date. Make copies and keep them in a secure password protected digital space.
Strengthen your Home
Declutter drains and gutters, bring in outside furniture, consider hurricane shutters.
Get Tech Ready
Keep your cell phone charged when you know a hurricane is in the forecast and purchase backup charging devices to power electronics.
Help your Neighborhood
Check with neighbors, senior adults, or those who may need additional help securing hurricane plans to see how you can be of assistance to others
Prepare your Business
Make sure your business has a continuity plan to continue operating when
disaster strikes.
Stay Informed
Listen for emergency information and alerts. If told to evacuate by local
officials, do so immediately.
Dealing with the Weather
Determine how best to protect yourself from high winds and flooding.
Take refuge in a designated storm shelter, or an interior room for high winds. If trapped in a building by flooding, go to the highest level of the building. Do not climb into a closed attic. You may become trapped by rising flood water. Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Turn Around. Don’t Drown! Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.
Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.
Personal Safety
If you must go to a community or group shelter remember to follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for protecting yourself and family from COVID-19.
Be prepared to take cleaning items with you like soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, or general household cleaning supplies to disinfect surfaces you may need to touch regularly.
Maintain at least 6 feet between you and persons not part of your immediate family while at the shelter [by avoiding crowds or gathering in groups] as much as possible.
Anyone over 2 years old should use a cloth face covering while at these facilities.
Only use generators outdoors and away from windows.
Returning Home After a Hurricane
Listen to local officials for information and special instructions.
Be careful during clean-up.
Wear protective clothing and work with someone else.
Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. If it is safe to do so, turn off electricity at the main breaker or fuse box to prevent electric shock.
Avoid wading in flood water, which can contain dangerous debris. Underground or downed power lines can also electrically charge the water.
Save phone calls for emergencies. Phone systems are often down or busy after a disaster. Use text messages or
social media to communicate with family and friends.
Document any property damage with photographs.
