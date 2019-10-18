FEMA has approved $25,697,214 for the State of Florida to help numerous south Florida communities defray the costs of responding to and cleaning up from Hurricane Irma under FEMA's Public Assistance Program.
Locally, the grants consist of:
• $1,746,147 to reimburse the City of Hialeah for staff overtime and emergency measures enacted between Sept. 4 and Oct. 3, 2017. During that time period, city workers and first responders set up and staffed an emergency operations center; performed evacuations; barricaded streets blocked by downed electric lines and debris; and set up emergency generators around the city.
• $1,371,754 to reimburse the City of Homestead for the collection, reduction and disposal of debris throughout the city between Oct. 18 and Dec. 16, 2017. During that time period, city workers and contractors gathered and hauled away 25,921 cubic yards of mixed debris. This included removing 599 damaged trees and hanging limbs that were determined to pose a threat to public health and safety.
• $3,988,525 to reimburse the Village of Islamorada for the collection, reduction and disposal of debris throughout the village between Oct. 18, 2017 and March 10, 2018. During that time period, contractors gathered and hauled away 16,419 cubic yards of vegetative debris, 27,423 cubic yards of construction/demolition debris and 653 cubic yards of sand from roads and public property for landfill disposal.
• $1,190,452 to reimburse the Village of Key Biscayne for the collection, reduction and disposal of debris throughout Key Biscayne between Sept. 18 and Oct. 17, 2017. During that time period, contractors gathered and hauled away 47,033 cubic yards of vegetative debris, 3,022 cubic yards of
construction/demolition debris and 72 cubic yards of sand from roads and public property for landfill disposal.
