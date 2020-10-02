FEMA has approved a grant of $6,377,463 for the State of Florida to help the City of Homestead defray the costs of repairs after Hurricane Irma.
FEMA Public Assistance funds will reimburse the city for emergency repairs to 8,000 electric utility poles and the costs of tracking and accounting for labor, equipment, materials and other costs.
The Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private nonprofit organizations, including some houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.
The federal share for Public Assistance projects is not less than 75 percent of the eligible cost. The state determines how the nonfederal share of the cost of a project (up to 25 percent) is split with the subrecipients like local and county governments.
