Friday and Saturday; Volunteers Needed to Sort Thousands of Pounds of Food
Feeding South Florida, is hosting its annual 24-hour Sort-a-Thon at its main warehouse. Volunteers — 100 maximum per shift — will sort donated food during eight shifts. Individuals and groups are welcome.
Although Feeding South Florida has year-round volunteer opportunities, its annual Hunger Action Month 24-Hour Sort-a-Thon is a fun way to be a hands-on hunger awareness advocate. It allows participants to be a part of the camaraderie and excitement of sorting thousands of pounds of food for those struggling with food insecurity.
Hunger Action Month is when people take action to help end hunger in their communities. Throughout the month, Feeding South Florida will present a variety of events and activities to encourage South Florida residents to get involved in hunger relief efforts.
Friday, Sept. 6–Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019
Friday, Sept. 6
Shift 1: 4–6:30 p.m.
Shift 2: 7–9:30 p.m.
Shift 3: 10 p.m.–12:30 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Shift 1: 1–3:30 a.m.
Shift 2: 4–6:30 a.m.
Shift 3: 7–9:30 a.m.
Shift 4: 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Shift 5: 1–4 p.m. (Kids Shift – age 6+ welcome)
Feeding South Florida Main Warehouse
2501 SW 32 Terrace
Pembroke Park, FL 33023
To register visit
volunteer.feedingsouthflorida.org. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required. Note: No children under the age of 12.
