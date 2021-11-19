Miami-Dade County’s local salmon farm, Atlantic Sapphire, announced a ten-year agreement with Skretting USA to provide the feed for its salmon.
Skretting is a subsidiary of Nutreco of the Netherlands, producing 2 million tons of feed annually for sixty species of farm-raised fish.
The company built its first pens for sea farming Atlantic salmon in 1973.
Skretting intends to operate a facility in South Dade close to the Bluehouse salmon farm. Atlantic Sapphire’s spokesperson said the feed plant is in pre-engineering so the footprint and number of employees is not yet certain.
With a final investment decision, Skretting intends to seek permits to build and operate the feed plant.
The property initially acquired by Atlantic Sapphire has sufficient space to double its production facility over time with additional land remaining. The German firm providing salmon fry to most of the world market explored building a new plant next to Atlantic Sapphire several years ago.
Skretting’s announcement proudly said cutting the need to transport feed would minimize its carbon footprint, providing a quantifiable equation for the reduction. Building next to its customer also would reduce logistical costs significantly.
Headquarters for Skretting is in Norway which pioneered salmon farming. Denmark is typically credited with starting land-based salmon farming that is more environmentally sustainable.
By 2007, Skretting produced more than one million tons of salmon feed. The company acquired its US facility in 2008 converting to Skretting USA and adding new product lines of available feed for fish farming.
Skretting’s CEO Therese Log Bergjord said by press release, “With the long-term agreement that Skretting and Atlantic Sapphire have established, we are committed to increasing capacity to facilitate future growth of the land-based salmon industry in the U.S.”
Atlantic Sapphire responded to the question of impact on water quality by stating there is an impact on the recirculation system when salmon eat the feed. However, the company said as diet is critical to fish quality both companies continually research novel ingredients in feed that are sustainable and have the least impact.
“Having our most important production input locally reduces production costs and greenhouse emissions significantly, with development of a customized feed,” said John Andreassen, CEO of Atlantic Sapphire, by press release.
Skretting’s cost-competitive feeds meet Bluehouse salmon requirements using zero marine ingredients and maintaining high levels of healthy Omega-3s in the salmon.
