Homestead Mayor Steve Losner called a Council workshop Thursday May 27 to consider how to spend $19,192,087 in federal COVID Rescue funds.
The President signed H.R. 1319 on March 11, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, providing $1.9 trillion in relief to deal with the impact of the COVID pandemic. A total of $350 billion of that funding was earmarked for state and local fiscal recovery.
Congress set allocations at $195.3 billion for states, $65 billion for counties, $45.6 billion for metropolitan cities, $20 billion for tribal governments, $4.5 billion for U.S.
territories, and $19.5 billion for local governments.
The City of Homestead already received the first $9.5 million of its award, City
Manager Cate McCaffrey told Council on Thursday night. The balance of about $9.6 million will be received in one year. COVID costs must be incurred by December 31, 2024.
There is broad flexibility on how to use this funding although the U.S. Treasury Department issued interim final rules on May 10, 2021 on
permissible categories of expenditure. Final comment on the spending rules closes July 16, 2021.
Homestead’s City Manager suggested Council hold another workshop after July 16 to decide how to allocate the money. “The interim rules
established the framework for types of services eligible under the act. We expect additional guidance (on the rules) after public comment closes,” McCaffrey told Council.
Treasury’s guideline categories for COVID relief are:
Public health impact, funding COVID-19 mitigation;
Address negative economic impact to workers, households, and small business;
Replace lost public sector revenue;
Premium pay for essential workers bearing health risks;and
Investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Ineligible uses include any reduction in net tax revenue, deposits to
pension funds, funding debt service, funding legal settlements, and any deposit to a rainy day fund.
City staff provided Council with a preliminary analysis of the rules including suggested expenditures by category, cautioning that their preliminary numbers were not set in stone.
McCaffrey listed a host of existing public programs apparently eligible under the Act in the first spending categories. Programs include commercial grants, small business assistance, business workshops, perhaps façade improvements, mortgage and rental assistance, housing assistance, affordable housing, aid to first time home buyers, evidence-based youth community violence programs, vaccination efforts, and assistance to non-profits.
Under premium workers’ pay, the Manager said the focus was a one percent, one-time pay boost for essential field personnel including the police, as a ‘thank you’.
Treasury published a formula for determining revenue loss in the most flexible of all categories, McCaffrey said. Her estimate was $3 million for Homestead in this category, ultimately returned to the general fund for spending on such things as park improvements.
Water meter replacements were mentioned as a potential cost under the infrastructure category.
During discussion, the Manager said one of the challenges to programming was the actual nexus to COVID for any proposed spending.
Councilmember Jenifer Bailey opened the discussion suggesting support for food and housing assistance to help people return to work and for mental health services to combat the stress caused by the pandemic.
Mayor Steve Losner said the Act’s flexibility could allow housing assistance, for instance, as “the pandemic further demonstrated disparities in housing that don’t require as much nexus, but could be a windfall in the ability to fund such programs on an ongoing basis.”
Councilmember Erica Avila gave her priories as economic recovery especially for small businesses, safe outdoor activities by bringing public park facilities up to date, improving community policing efforts to reduce violence, and appointing a community liaison to connect city services directly with residents, later funding that position in the City budget.
“We’ve talked about impacting a bunch of projects, spreading the money around so everyone’s helped by these dollars,” Councilmember Stephen Shelley said. “Based on what we’re allowed to do, maybe we should put money into one large infrastructure project that we couldn’t afford to do otherwise. Picking projects with the biggest return on investment, rather that spreading it around too thin, may be best.”
Councilmember Larry Roth said there were a lot of unknowns in how to view rewarding premium workers. He also asked for information on actual losses for utility nonpayment and for loss of any local businesses during COVID.
Mayor Losner said, “It’s important we make it easier and more economical for business to create jobs, so we have a thriving downtown and community in the aftermath of the pandemic.”
During discussion, a possibility was raised of an ‘overlay’ of American Rescue funds from Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida for implementing local
programs. However, what those entities planned to cover with the funding is still undecided.
