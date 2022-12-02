The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) recently announced nearly $1.4 million in funding to support major Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) projects in Miami-Dade County.
The City of Homestead is receiving $533,000 in funding to plan for the creation of TODs around three bus rapid transit (BRT) stations which are part of the South Dade TransitWay presently under construction.
Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) is receiving $840,000 to advance the TOD master plan for the Northeast Corridor of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Program, a five-station rapid transit corridor in development. The funding will be applied toward the creation of TODs along the corridor to improve and expand mobility, connectivity, and accessibility with mix housing and retail opportunities.
“Thanks to this funding from the federal government, we are making strong investments to expand our transportation system and our housing inventory, two of the biggest priorities of my administration,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Strong public transit systems - including our roads, bridges, and bicycle and pedestrian safety - connect our residents to good-paying jobs, protect our environment and improve our quality of life. This investment builds on two major announcements we made earlier this month to expand our Metrorail and Metromover service, and will help us continue building a strong transportation system for the future.”
“I would like to thank the FTA for their investment in support of TODs in Miami-Dade County,” said Miami-Dade TPO Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III. “The establishment of TODs along our mass transit corridors is a critical component of the SMART Plan. Doing so will allow us to continue to build up the critical mass needed around transit facilities to support an efficient and sustainable transit system.”
The vision of the SMART Program is to connect communities through the enhancement of a rapid transit network that is accessible, connected, efficient and sustainable.
The mission is to deliver a high-quality transit network throughout Miami-Dade County through innovative, coordinated and cost-effective approaches that reflect the mobility needs of residents, visitors and business. The SMART Program aims to deliver expanded mobility options that reduce congestion, increase transit ridership, and encourage smart, sustainable development.
"Housing is always more affordable when it’s closer to reliable public transportation,” said Commissioner Eileen Higgins, Chair of the Transportation, Mobility and Planning Committee.”
This funding from the Federal Transit Administration represents hundreds of new units that will address the housing crisis we are experiencing in Miami-Dade, while creating economic and employment hubs along our transit corridors.”
“These investments from the FTA recognize the critical needs we have in our community to deliver safe and efficient mobility solutions, and that we are ready to deliver these programs,” added DTPW Director and CEO Eulois Cleckley. “We are grateful to the USDOT for entrusting us with this important funding.”
Visit https://www.miamidade.gov/global/transportation/corridor-plans.page to learn more about the SMART Program which will be a gamechanger in our community once completed.
