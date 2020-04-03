Federal economic stimulus legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives Friday March 27. It was signed by the President the same afternoon.
The bill was in reaction to the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. The U.S. Senate passed the 880 page bill unanimously (96-0) Thursday March 26.
The $2.2 trillion stimulus package is the largest emergency aid package in U.S. history. It represents about 63% of the federal government’s entire annual revenue according to the Office of Management and Budget.
In the 1960s, Senate Minority Leader Everett Dirksen famously said, “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money!”
The stimulus package includes $350 billion for the Small Business Administration to extend loans of up to $10 million for small businesses, including non-profit organizations, with less than 500 employees.
An additional $10 billion boosts SBA’s economic injury disaster loan program for loans of up to $10,000 for employee sick leave and other operating expenses.
Hospitals will get $130 billion for equipment and supplies under the bill and share an additional $20 billion with other health-care providers for coronavirus-specific needs.
Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell said, “Local farmers are hard hit with excess produce on hand and questions about what can be done. The bill includes billions of dollars in support to farmers.”
The stimulus bill directly appropriates $9.5 billion to support agricultural producers impacted by coronavirus, including producers of specialty crops such as are grown in the deep South Dade area. An additional $14 billion from the bill goes to the Commodity Credit Corporation, the principal funding mechanism for major USDA programs.
"I sent a letter to the USDA asking the federal agency to prioritize and expand purchasing of produce from local farmers. Additionally, I encourage local supermarkets to explore opportunities to buy good locally," said Mucarsel-Powell*
County Agriculture Manager Charles LaPradd said, “USDA programs generally require evidence of loss. Farmers should take this time to track and compile losses due to COVID-19 in comparison to sales during the same time frame as last year.”
With millions of workers laid off, distressed industries will get a $500 billion boost with guaranteed subsidized loans. Originally the bill gave the U.S. Treasury discretion to conceal the identity of companies for six months that got taxpayer money. Negotiations gave that discretionary option to an inspector general and a congressional panel.
Businesses taking a government loan are banned from stock buy-outs for the term of the loan plus one additional year. Executive bonuses are also limited.
Businesses barred from receiving loans or grants from Treasury are those controlled by the president, vice president, members of Congress and heads of the executive departments. Their children, spouses and in-laws also are prohibited from benefiting.
The $500 billion distressed industry section includes the airline industry for $59 billion in aid with the caveat it cannot lay-off any workers until September. The cruise industry and the oil industry were not singled out for any direct loan program or appropriation.
The federal relief package includes $50 billion to expand the employee retention tax credit program. This credit is available to businesses that continue to pay their employees while the business cannot operate due to the COVID-19 crisis. The benefit is for companies too large to qualify for small business loans and is a direct, dollar-for-dollar credit for up to 50% of employees’ wages.
Other provisions of the stimulus package include a $5 billion increase to community development block grants for cities and counties, a $16
billion push to replenish the nation’s Strategic National Stockpile, and $1 billion in assistance for the Defense Production Act for domestic supply chains.
Individual stimulus checks of $1200 to taxpayers will soon become available. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said people with direct deposit ability could see checks within three weeks. Married couples filing jointly will get $2400 and additional $500 payments are added for each child under age 17.
Individuals can make up to $75,000 ($150,000 if filing jointly) before annual earnings begin to limit or exclude the amount of this one-time check. No clear estimate of the ultimate cost of this provision has been reported.
Stimulus legislation extends unemployment insurance benefits by four months and boosts checks by $600 per week. State unemployment eligibility increases from 26 weeks to 39 weeks plus benefits are extended to “gig economy” workers classified as independent contractors like waiters and bartenders. The federal package is more generous on eligibility rules if situations are related to COVID-19. The standard seven day waiting period for benefits is being waived.
Paid family leave was expanded under the first coronavirus response bill signed on March 18 covering businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Twelve weeks of family leave (the first two weeks unpaid) are available to people who stay home with children whose schools are closed due to coronavirus. People laid off after March 1 but rehired by the end of 2020 now have access to this program too. The benefit allows two-thirds of pay to a maximum of $200 per day or $10,000 per worker, paid by an employer who then gets reimbursed by the federal government.
Employees get eighty hours of paid sick leave at full pay up to $5,110 per worker under the stimulus package. Workers quarantined at home with
suspected COVID-19 infection are eligible. Those who stay home to care for children or someone diagnosed with the virus can claim $200 per day up to $2,000 per worker.
Mortgage holders under FannieMAE and FeddieMAC with financial hardship due to COVID-19 can request forbearance of loan payments for up to six months. No forecloses or evictions can occur during this period. Mortgage interest will continue to accrue but no late fees or penalties can be added.
Renters get some eviction protection if they live in a house financed by a federally-backed mortgage. Landlords cannot evict tenants nor add any penalties for late rent payments for rentals in multi-family buildings, also.
The Department of Education implemented student loan relief terms last week, now expanded by the stimulus bill. No interest will accrue on federal student loans from April through September 30 and no payments must be made.
The legislation provided that coronavirus-related distributions from retirement accounts up to $100,000 will be allowed without the early withdrawal penalty. The amount withdrawn can be recontributed within three years without being subject to annual caps. If not repaid, the retirement withdraw is taxed as ordinary income over a three year period. The bill waives the rule that retirement plan loans of $100,000 (raised from $50,000) cannot exceed 50% of the person’s vested balance.
The stimulus bill provides for universal charitable giving for contributions made in 2020 up to $300. Taxpayer non-itemizers can deduct these contributions. Caps on annual contributions are raised to 100% of adjusted gross income for 2020.
Federal arts programs were given additional money as supplements to their annual appropriation in the stimulus bill. The National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting each received an additional $75 million. The Institute of
Library and Museum Science got an extra $25 million as did the Kennedy Center in DC, while the Smithsonian Institute was given $7.5 million.
As part of the relief package for the arts community, Congress waived matching grant requirements and requirements for grants to be project-specific.
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said at a press conference on March 26 said he thought the stimulus legislation was just a three month economic solution to help affected industries and workers.
Leaders in the U.S. House announced they have started work on a fourth stimulus bill for supplemental appropriations to the coronavirus economic recovery package.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.