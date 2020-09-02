Just a week after South Dade growers spoke directly to President Trump about how growers in South Dade are suffering from the dumping of seasonal and perishable fruits and vegetables from Mexico into the American market, the Office of U.S. Trade Representative, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Commerce released a report outlining the Trump Administration’s plan to address the threat.
The plan follows public hearings held in August where more than 60 witnesses from Florida and Georgia testified, in addition to over 300 written submissions.
“President Trump recognizes the challenges faced by American farmers and is committed to promoting and securing fair trade and a level playing field for all American producers. Secretary Perdue, Secretary Ross, and I are fully engaged in this effort. We would like to thank all of the elected officials, agricultural leaders, and dozens of farmers who participated in these hearings and helped make this plan a priority,” said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
Senator Marco Rubio has been leading the charge on the issue and testified during the hearings. He released a statement after the report was released, “Growers have been in dire need of a timely, enforceable, and durable remedy. Mexico and other nations who have harmed Florida growers with impunity — even during a global pandemic — should consider themselves warned that I will remain engaged until this problem is fully and finally resolved. I will continue to work with Florida’s growers, the Administration, and other elected leaders as negotiations take place, the investigation unfolds, as the other processes outlined in this plan proceed, and as further potential actions are
considered. Florida’s growers are vital to our economy and national food supply chain.
We will not permit our growers to continue suffering from unfair practices.”
The report released the following plan:
1. USTR will request the International Trade Commission to initiate a Section 201 global safeguard investigation into the extent to which increased imports of blueberries have caused serious injury to domestic blueberry growers.
2. USTR will pursue senior-level government-to-government discussions with Mexico over the next 90 days to address U.S. industry concerns regarding U.S. imports of Mexican strawberries, bell peppers, and other seasonal and perishable products.
3. USTR will work with domestic producers to commence an investigation by the International Trade Commission to monitor and investigate imports of strawberries and bell peppers, which could enable an expedited Section 201 global safeguard investigation later this year.
The Department of Commerce will establish an outreach program to connect with Southeastern growers about applicable trade remedy laws and establish a formal channel for stakeholders to provide information
related to unfair subsidies for foreign producers and exporters of seasonal and perishable fruits and vegetables, including those in Mexico.
The Department of Agriculture will be developing a market promotion strategy for domestically produced produce. A USDA statement said that, "We know their consumer preference for domestic produce."
An administration spokesman reiterated that President Trump is "willing to lean into this issue, where previous adminstrations would not."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.