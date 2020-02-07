A contractor for the Florida Department of Transportation will be closing the Snake Creek Bridge at Mile Marker 85 from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Traffic will be stopped at the beginning of the bridge — which connects Plantation Key with Windley Key — in both directions.
Important: This is a full road closure. There will be NO alternating traffic and NO lane shifts.
Workers will be installing a new motor and will be using a crane during the closure.
The public is urged NOT to call Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Specialists about the project — we need to keep those phone lines open for emergencies — but to contact FDOT at 305-470-5349 or 786-510-3921.
Anyone reading this is urged to share the information with friends, neighbors, coworkers as well as on social media. Please help us spread the word!
Schedules may change due to bad weather or unexpected conditions. Go to www.fdotmonroe.com for the latest in U.S. 1 construction-related news.
The Snake Creek Bridge was completed in 1981 when a number of new bridges were being built to modernize U.S. 1. The Snake Creek Bridge is the only drawbridge operating in the Florida Keys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.