The Florida Department of Transportation will begin the closures
to sandblast and repaint the Snake Creek Bridge over Snake Creek at Mile Marker 86.
Traffic will be stopped at the beginning of the bridge — which connects Plantation Key with Windley Key — in both directions.
Important: This is a full road closure. There will be NO alternating traffic and NO lane shifts.
Only emergency traffic — for which there will also be delays — will be allowed on the bridge.
“I have expressed my disappointment and concerns with FDOT over this project and the massive inconvenience this will be to motorists on U.S. 1 as well as workers, delivery truck drivers and all the people who work or drive on U.S. 1 at night,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “FDOT is working with law
enforcement to ensure emergency responders will have access to the bridge. I strongly urge everyone to help us spread the message and get the word out to as many people as possible in the hopes most people will be able to plan accordingly while this project is underway.”
The work is set to begin at 11:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8. Schedules may change due to bad weather or unexpected conditions.
FDOT will be placing portable toilets at both ends of the bridge.
The Sheriff’s Office strongly urges all motorists to visit www.fdotmonroe.com before making any traveling plans.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 before they travel or log on to www.fl511.com to get real-time traffic and lane closure information.
• The public is urged NOT to call Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Specialists about the project — they need to keep those phone lines open for emergencies — but to contact FDOT either at www.fdotmonroe.com and click on staff
directory.
• The Sheriff’s Office will be providing the public with FDOT to call directly before the project begins.
Anyone reading this is urged to share the information with friends, neighbors, coworkers as well as on social media. Please help spread the word.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.