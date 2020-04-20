- Tonight, the contractor is expected to reopen northbound and southbound traffic along Krome Avenue at SW 296 Street.
- The contractor will then close a section of SW 296 Street just west of Krome Avenue to perform drainage and roadway work.
- This will be a continuous closure that is anticipated to last up to 10 days.
- A detour will be established to guide drivers around the work through SW 182 Avenue.
