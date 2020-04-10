Traffic Shift on Campbell Drive
Beginning Wednesday night, April 8, the contractor will be implementing a traffic shift on Campbell Drive between Krome Avenue and US 1. Travel lanes will be shifted to the north side of the road so the contractor may begin roadway widening, and continue drainage and roadway work. One eastbound and one westbound lane will remain open. The center turn lane will be eliminated. Left turns will be provided at Krome Avenue, NE 2 Avenue and US 1. This work is expected to last several months.
Lane closure hours have been extended within project limits. The contractor is
expected to work six days a week between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
• The contractor has begun drainage work on southbound US 1 just south of Campbell Drive. One southbound lane will be closed as needed.
• Within the next several weeks, the contractor anticipates beginning nighttime drainage operations along Campbell Drive within the work zone. Nighttime work will take place between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.