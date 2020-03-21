UPCOMING CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES
Beginning Saturday, March 21, the contractor is scheduled to close one inside westbound lane and one inside eastbound lane on Campbell Drive between Krome Avenue and US 1 to remove material from the median. This lane closure is expected to last a few weeks.
ONGOING CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES
Saturday, March 21 through Saturday, March 28
Setting up work zones, clearing the area, drainage and utility work along Campbell Drive and Davis Parkway between Krome Avenue and US 1
Construction Activity
- Establishing work zones throughout the corridor.
- Installing drainage structures on the south side of Campbell Drive with crews working just east and west of Krome Avenue, and east of NE 1 Road.
- Beginning to install traffic signal foundations along Campbell Drive.
- Removing material from the median along Campbell Drive.
- Performing drainage work and widening along Davis Parkway between Krome Avenue and US 1.
- Continuing water and sewer work by City of Homestead along Campbell Drive.
Lanes Closures/Detours
- Permanent work zones will be established throughout Campbell Drive and Davis Parkway between Krome Avenue and US 1. One eastbound and westbound lane will remain open along Campbell Drive at all times. Traffic shifts will be used to maintain the flow of traffic. Please use caution as construction vehicles may be entering and exiting the work zones during the daytime and nighttime hours.
- Temporary lane and side street closures may be used to perform drainage work.
- Detours will be used as needed to help direct motorists and pedestrians around the work zone.
PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS SCHEDULE MAY CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER OR UNEXPECTED CONDITIONS.
Additional information is available on the Krome Avenue corridor page of the department’s website. You may also contact Community Outreach Specialist Heather M. Leslie at 305-905-5876 or email her at Heather@hmlpublicoutreach.com. Drivers are encouraged to call 511 before they drive, or log onto www.fl511.com to get real-time traffic and lane closure information.
