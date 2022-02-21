ONGOING CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES
Monday, February 21 through Friday, February 25, 2022
Performing electrical, signalization and concrete work
- Performing electrical work to replace Intelligent Transportation System equipment during nighttime hours along US 1 between SW 304 Street and SW 336 Street
- Performing electrical work to replace Intelligent Transportation System equipment during daytime hours along US 1 between SW 336 Street and Card Sound Road
- Performing signalization work during nighttime hours along US 1 between SW 304 Street and SW 336 Street
- Performing concrete work to replace sections of sidewalk during nighttime hours along US 1 between SW 304 Street and SW 336 Street
- Demolishing and preparing to replace with concrete traffic separators along US 1 just north and south of the intersections at SW 33300 Block, Lucy Street and E Mowry Drive
- Constructing a directional median along US 1 at E Mowry Drive (in front of 111 S Homestead Boulevard)
- Working on driveways along US 1 starting at SW 344 Street/Palm Drive and moving south. Business entrances will be maintained at all times.
- Preparing for sidewalk work along southbound US 1 from SW 352 Street to SW 344 Street
- Widening and replacing traffic separators along US 1 and SW 352 Street
Lane Closures
- Travel lanes may be closed along US 1 between SW 336 Street and Card Sound Road:
- Between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
- Travel lanes may be closed along US 1 between SW 304 Street and SW 336 Street:
- Between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday
- Between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., Friday and Saturday
