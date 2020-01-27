FDOT construction in Homestead

Monday, January 27 through Saturday, February 1, 2020
Setting up work zones, drainage and lighting work along Krome Avenue between SW 312 Street and SW 232 Street
Construction Activity
- Continuing to establish work zones throughout the corridor.
- Installing drainage structures during on Krome Avenue along the west side of Krome Avenue from SW 248 Street to SW 232 Street and along east side between SW 296 Street to SW 248 Street.
- Performing drainage work and widening along the west side of Krome Avenue from NE 9 Street to NE 12 Street. Travel lanes have been shifted to the east side of the road in this area.
- Performing lighting work throughout the corridor.
- Performing Bridge work over the C-103 canal between SW 280 Street and SW 278 Street.
- Continuing with tree relocations.
Lane Closures/Detours
- Permanent work zones have been established throughout Krome Avenue. One northbound and one southbound lane will remain open on Krome Avenue at all times. Traffic shifts will be used to maintain the flow of traffic. Please use caution as construction vehicles may be entering and exiting the work zones during daytime and nighttime hours.
- Temporary lane closures may be used to repair the safety poles in the middle of the roadway. Flaggers will be used to help direct motorists.
PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS SCHEDULE MAY CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER OR UNEXPECTED CONDITIONS.
Additional information is available on the Krome Avenue corridor page of the department's website. Drivers are encouraged to call 511 before they drive, or log onto www.fl511.com to get real-time traffic and lane closure information.
Follow us on Twitter @MyFDOT_Miami
