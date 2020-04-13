UPCOMING CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY
Beginning Wednesday, April 15, the contractor is expected to close a section of SW 248 Street, just east of Krome Avenue to perform drainage and roadway work. This will be a continuous closure that is anticipated to last up to 10 days. A detour will be established at SW 256 Street to guide drivers around the work.
On Thursday night, April 16, the intersection of Krome Avenue and SW 296 Street will be closed so the contractor may rebuild the intersection in preparation of an upcoming traffic shift. The intersection will be continuously closed through 5:30 a.m. on Monday, April 20. Northbound and southbound traffic will be detoured to SW 167 Avenue. Local traffic will continue to have access to their properties within this area.
Beginning Sunday night, April 19, Krome Avenue between SW 248 Street and SW 236 Street will be full closed during nighttime hours while the contractor installs drainage crossings. This section of Krome Avenue will be closed each night between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Local traffic will be maintained, but through traffic will be detoured. Drivers will be guided around the work using SW 167 Avenue. This nighttime work is anticipated through the end of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.