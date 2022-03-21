Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25, 2022
Performing electrical, signalization and concrete work
Performing electrical work to replace Intelligent Transportation System equipment during nighttime hours along US 1 between SW 304 Street and SW 336 Street
- Performing electrical work to replace Intelligent Transportation System equipment during daytime hours along US 1 between SW 336 Street and Card Sound Road
- Performing signalization work during nighttime hours along US 1 between SW 304 Street and SW 336 Street
- Performing concrete work to replace sections of sidewalk during nighttime hours along US 1 between SW 304 Street and SW 336 Street
- Performing curb and gutter work during nighttime hours along northbound and southbound US 1 from Card Sound Road to SW 304 Street
- Constructing concrete traffic separators and a directional median along US 1 at E Mowry Drive (in front of 111 S Homestead Boulevard)
- Preparing for sidewalk work nighttime along southbound US 1 from SW 352 Street to SW 344 Street
- Preparing for widening and replacing traffic separators nighttime along US 1 and SW 344 Street
Lane Closures
- Travel lanes may be closed along US 1 between SW 336 Street and Card Sound Road: between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
- Travel lanes may be closed along US 1 between SW 304 Street and SW 336 Street: between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday
