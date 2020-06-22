CAMPBELL DRIVE CONSTRUCTION
Beginning Tuesday, June 23, the contractor will be implementing a traffic shift on Campbell Drive from just west of Krome Avenue to Flagler Avenue. Travel lanes will be shifted to the south side of the road so the contractor may continue roadway widening and drainage work. One eastbound and one westbound lane will remain open. Left turn lanes will be provided at signalized intersections. Driveways and side streets along the north side of the road will remain open. This work is expected to last several months.
Monday, June 22 through Saturday, June 27
Clearing the work zones, drainage, lighting, signalization and utility work along Campbell Drive and Davis Parkway between Krome Avenue and US 1
- Throughout the corridor.
- Nighttime closure of Campbell Drive from west of Krome Avenue to east of US 1 to perform drainage crossing operations on the eastbound and westbound lanes. Nighttime work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday night through Thursday night. The work is anticipated to last through June.
- Installing drainage structures on the north side of Campbell Drive at US 1 and installing drainage crossings on Campbell Drive from west of Krome Avenue to east of US 1.
- Performing roadway reconstruction along the west end of Campbell Drive from Krome Avenue to NE 1 Road.
- Removing asphalt, curb and sidewalk along Campbell Drive from Krome Avenue working east.
- Implementing bypass lift station operations on Campbell Drive.
- Performing drainage work and widening along the north side of Davis Parkway just east and west of Krome Avenue.
- Performing subsoil excavation and earthwork on the east and west side of the intersection of Davis Parkway and Krome Avenue.
- Continuing water and sewer work by City of Homestead along Campbell Drive.
- Performing lighting and signalization work throughout the corridor.
Lanes Closures/Detours
- Lane closure hours have been extended within project limits. The contractor is expected to work six days a week between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Traffic has been shifted to the north side of the road on Campbell Drive between Krome Avenue and US 1 to perform roadway widening and drainage work. One eastbound and one westbound lane will remain open at all times. The center turn lane has been eliminated. Left turns will be provided at Krome Avenue, NE 2 Avenue and US 1. This work is expected to last several months.
- Davis Parkway between Flagler Avenue and Krome Avenue will remain closed for drainage and widening work. A detour is in place to guide drivers around the work. This closure is expected to last several months.
- One southbound lane will be closed as needed along US 1 near Campbell Drive.
- Permanent work zones will be established throughout Campbell Drive and Davis Parkway between Krome Avenue and US 1. Please use caution as construction vehicles may be entering and exiting the work zones during the daytime and nighttime hours.
- Temporary lane and side street closures may be used to perform drainage work.
- Detours will be used as needed to help direct motorists and pedestrians around the work zone.
KROME AVENUE CONSTRUCTION
Sunday, June 21 through Saturday, June 27, 2020
Drainage, roadway, bridge, and lighting and signalization work along Krome Avenue between SW 312 Street and SW 232 Street
Continuing drainage and roadway work along a section of SW 264 Street, SW 280 Street and SW 288 Street just west of Krome Avenue.
- Installing drainage structures and pipe during daytime and nighttime hours on the east side of Krome Avenue from SW 312 Street to SW 304 Street.
- Constructing sections of curb and gutter on the west side of Krome Avenue from SW 304 Street to SW 296 Street
- Constructing driveways and sidewalk on the west side of Krome Avenue from SW 304 Street to SW 296 Street.
- Installing drainage structures and performing earthwork along the east side of Krome Avenue from SW 248 Street to SW 232 Street and along the west side between SW 296 Street to SW 248 Street.
- Performing lighting and signalization work throughout the corridor.
- Performing bridge work over the C-103 canal between SW 280 Street and SW 278 Street.
- Continuing to pave within existing work zones.
Lane Closures/Detours
- Multiple sections of side street will remain closed for drainage and roadway work.
- Permanent work zones have been established throughout Krome Avenue. One northbound and one southbound lane will remain open on Krome Avenue at all times. Traffic shifts will be used to maintain the flow of traffic. Please use caution as construction vehicles may be entering and exiting the work zones during daytime and nighttime hours.
- Temporary lane closures may be used to repair the safety poles in the middle of the roadway. Flaggers will be used to help direct motorists.
PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS SCHEDULE MAY CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER OR UNEXPECTED CONDITIONS.
