The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is scheduled to begin a roadway project the week of January 10, 2022.
The project limits extend along US 1/South Dixie Highway from Card Sound Road to SW 304 Street in the cities of Florida City and Homestead.
The project cost is an estimated $6.4 million and is expected to be completed by summer 2022.
The scope of work along US 1 between Card Sound Road and SW 336 Street includes: repaving and restriping the road; improving drainage; adjusting existing manholes; upgrading guardrail; reconstructing driveways; providing high emphasis crosswalk markings at signalized intersections; upgrading pedestrian signage; replacing and upgrading pavement markings; extending existing sidewalk connection; and installing new sidewalk pedestrian ramps.
Work along US 1 between SW 336 Street and SW 304 Street includes:
repaving and restriping the roadway; installing a raised traffic median to prevent left-turn movements from SW 320 Street/E Mowry Drive; eliminating the northbound and southbound left-turn and through movements at the intersection of NE 6 Avenue; improving pedestrian crosswalks and signals;
and modifying left-turn lanes at the intersections of SW 33300 block and SW 328 Street/Lucy Street.
To build this project safely, it will be necessary to establish permanent work zones, close travel lanes and sidewalks and establish a detour along US 1 and Mowry Drive.
For work along US 1 from Card Sound Road to SW 336 Street, closures may occur from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weekdays and weekends; 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday; and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., Friday and Saturday.
For work along US 1 from SW 336 Street to SW 304 Street, closures may occur from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday; and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., Friday and Saturday.
Work will be done in stages to minimize construction-related impacts. Please use caution when traveling through construction zones.
The schedule may change due to weather or unexpected conditions.
Motorists can log onto www.fl511.com to get real-time traffic and lane closure information.
